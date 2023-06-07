Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $16,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. American National Bank lifted its position in Airbnb by 886.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Airbnb from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Argus lowered their price target on Airbnb from $144.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.97.

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 333,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $41,733,166.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,766,769 shares in the company, valued at $596,799,478.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,146,972 shares of company stock valued at $248,941,141. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,444,601. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $144.63. The company has a market capitalization of $75.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

