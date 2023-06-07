Bessemer Group Inc. Has $54.31 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 492,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,023,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,200,996,000 after purchasing an additional 754,342 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,302,303,000 after acquiring an additional 61,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $935,784,000 after acquiring an additional 196,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.22. 2,312,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,028,713. The company has a market cap of $437.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.28.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

