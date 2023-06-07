Bessemer Group Inc. Has $18.28 Million Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $18,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 554,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,619,000 after acquiring an additional 522,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.64. The stock had a trading volume of 287,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,807. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Articles

