Bessemer Group Inc. Has $12.19 Million Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,035 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Deckers Outdoor worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,123,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 617,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,283,000 after buying an additional 36,699 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 388,994 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,271,000 after purchasing an additional 155,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 362,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $92,657,000 after purchasing an additional 164,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.69.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,957.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David Powers sold 6,400 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.87, for a total value of $3,058,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,100 shares in the company, valued at $38,277,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DECK stock traded up $11.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $503.52. 51,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,167. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.93. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $238.43 and a 1-year high of $504.49. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

