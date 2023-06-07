Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of DoorDash worth $31,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in DoorDash by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.65.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 9,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $613,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,405 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total transaction of $7,021,161.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 972,440 shares of company stock worth $59,502,139. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.58. 614,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,740. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

