Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $22,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,159,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period.

GVI traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.48. 125,067 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

