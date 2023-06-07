Becton, Dickinson and Company Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th.

Becton, Dickinson and has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Becton, Dickinson and has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and to earn $13.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.4 %

BDX stock opened at $250.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.55 and a 200 day moving average of $248.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDX. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,424,744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $847,762,000 after purchasing an additional 64,946 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $156,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 183,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,480,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Read More

