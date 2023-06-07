Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) Critical Analysis

WiSA Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

WiSA Technologies has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WiSA Technologies -402.94% -343.27% -147.23% Beam Global -67.96% -76.82% -50.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

65.2% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.8% of Beam Global shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of WiSA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Beam Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WiSA Technologies and Beam Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WiSA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beam Global 0 1 4 0 2.80

WiSA Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $218.67, suggesting a potential upside of 16,720.51%. Beam Global has a consensus target price of $26.60, suggesting a potential upside of 122.04%. Given WiSA Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WiSA Technologies is more favorable than Beam Global.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WiSA Technologies and Beam Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WiSA Technologies $3.37 million 1.47 -$16.15 million N/A N/A Beam Global $22.00 million 5.86 -$19.68 million ($2.10) -5.70

WiSA Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global.

Summary

Beam Global beats WiSA Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WiSA Technologies

WiSA Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

About Beam Global

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving. The firm’s core platforms include Beam EV ARC and Solar Tree sustainable EV charging systems, Beam AllCell high-performance energy storage solutions, energy resiliency and disaster preparedness products and a deep patent library. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

