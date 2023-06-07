Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Trading Up 5.6%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.83 and last traded at $39.82. Approximately 1,975,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 3,295,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Argus lowered Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.45.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bath & Body Works news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $62,221.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,146.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

