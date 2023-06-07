Barbara Appelin Filas Sells 10,000 Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Stock

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Energy Fuels Price Performance

Shares of UUUU traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,998. Energy Fuels Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Rating) (TSE:EFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Energy Fuels had a net margin of 236.87% and a negative return on equity of 16.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,484,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 967,543 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 489,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 21,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

UUUU has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.75 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. It also operates the Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill projects. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason on June 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.