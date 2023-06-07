Bank of America Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $60.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.12% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Citigroup from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Citigroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.79.

Citigroup stock opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $91.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.58. Citigroup has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $21.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Citigroup news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 426,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Citigroup by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 227,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 55,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 5.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

