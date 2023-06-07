Bank of America Boosts J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Price Target to $170.00

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at Bank of America from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SJM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of SJM opened at $146.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.42 and a 200 day moving average of $152.96. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total value of $1,539,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 10,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $1,539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,691.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,850.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

