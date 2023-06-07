Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.39

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 372463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.

Institutional Trading of Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina ( NYSE:BBAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $784.48 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 7.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 202,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.