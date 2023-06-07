Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.39

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 372463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. State Street Corp boosted its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 222,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 376.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 202,934 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the fourth quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.75% of the company’s stock.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
