Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 7,438 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,438 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $59,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,792,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,050,356,000 after buying an additional 72,865 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after buying an additional 29,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Deere & Company Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

DE stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 449,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,691. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

