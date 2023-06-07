Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $71.38 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 923,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 247,747 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $71,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 232.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CSGP stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.55. 455,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,959,987. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 90.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CSGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

