Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $60.54 Million Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Tyler Technologies worth $60,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 4,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $1,586,383.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,543,023.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total value of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,386 shares of company stock worth $8,014,856. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.0 %

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

NYSE:TYL traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $390.14. The company had a trading volume of 31,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,764. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 107.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $378.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.58.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

