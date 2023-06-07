Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,195 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $79,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $269.34. 239,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,164. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $253.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $273.09. The company has a market cap of $88.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

