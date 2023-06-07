Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,314,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,298 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Ingersoll Rand worth $68,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,553. The company has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.42. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 4.94%.

IR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.36.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

