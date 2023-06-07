Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 32,400 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 463,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $73,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.53. The company had a trading volume of 801,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $176.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,279. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.