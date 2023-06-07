Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 14,498 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $75,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.45. The stock had a trading volume of 144,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,040. The stock has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

