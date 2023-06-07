Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 385,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 53,782 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $82,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

HON traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.78. The company had a trading volume of 669,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,353. The stock has a market cap of $130.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

