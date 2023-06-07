Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 73,526 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,526 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Sysco worth $56,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after buying an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. 545,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,404,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $88.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

