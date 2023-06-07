B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
B2Gold Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of B2Gold stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.83. 3,403,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,210,532. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.81 and a twelve month high of $4.40.
B2Gold Company Profile
