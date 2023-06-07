B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.11. 467,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,292,566. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.09. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.84 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Pi Financial upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer Randall Chatwin sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total value of C$68,740.00. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

