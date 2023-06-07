Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Avinger in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Avinger Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. Avinger has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

Avinger ( NASDAQ:AVGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Avinger had a negative net margin of 207.02% and a negative return on equity of 530.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger during the first quarter worth $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter worth about $768,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

