Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $168.88. The company had a trading volume of 34,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,812. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 34.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total transaction of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVY. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.25.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

