Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AWX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.40.

Avalon Company Profile

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

