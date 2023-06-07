Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE:AWX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,568. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.40.
Avalon Company Profile
