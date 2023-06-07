Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.

Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years.

Get Auburn National Bancorporation alerts:

Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AUBN stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.54. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Auburn National Bancorporation

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,528,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 15,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 15,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Auburn National Bancorporation by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 8.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auburn National Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.