Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th.
Auburn National Bancorporation has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 22 years.
Auburn National Bancorporation Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AUBN stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.54. Auburn National Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $30.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04.
About Auburn National Bancorporation
Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking services to commercial and retail customers. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial, Construction and Land Development, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, and Consumer Installment.
