Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.76

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.76 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 1220 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.
Astronics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
