Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.82

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Assura Trading Up 5.3 %

Assura stock opened at GBX 50.55 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.90. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 72 ($0.90). The company has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,254.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 52.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 56 ($0.70) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 57 ($0.71) target price on shares of Assura in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assura has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Insider Buying and Selling

About Assura

In other news, insider Jayne Cottam purchased 62,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £30,158.40 ($37,491.80). 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

