ASB Consultores LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,991,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,637,000 after purchasing an additional 357,872 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,604,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,269,000 after purchasing an additional 208,300 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,484,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,066 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 33.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,033,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,152,000 after buying an additional 1,006,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,231,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $63.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

