ASB Consultores LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

ASB Consultores LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $4.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $123.03. The company had a trading volume of 28,483,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,541,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.08 and a 200-day moving average of $100.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $129.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.51.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

