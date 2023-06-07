ASB Consultores LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

ASB Consultores LLC decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,476,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,090 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,963,000 after buying an additional 22,861 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,264 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $774,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.57. 1,400,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.