ASB Consultores LLC Raises Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 26,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 0.7 %

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.62.

NYSE:BMY traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.02. 3,186,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,049,305. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.00. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $63.07 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.