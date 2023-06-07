ASB Consultores LLC Makes New Investment in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,904,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after purchasing an additional 124,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. 83.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. The company had a trading volume of 523,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.86. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.25 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

