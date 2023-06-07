ASB Consultores LLC Makes New $21.95 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 155,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,948,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 9.1% of ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. ASB Consultores LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.16. 9,440,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,723,122. The stock has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $155.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $144.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

