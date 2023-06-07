ASB Consultores LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

ASB Consultores LLC boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNP. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CNP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,442. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 60.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Further Reading

