ASB Consultores LLC Increases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,822,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,144,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920,830 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,621,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,248,626,000 after buying an additional 18,252,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,816,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,394,000 after buying an additional 729,359 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,041,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,172,000 after buying an additional 416,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,774,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,377,000 after buying an additional 579,206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WFC traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.66. 7,515,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,250,738. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.