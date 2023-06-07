ASB Consultores LLC Grows Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the quarter. ASB Consultores LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,665. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $143.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.