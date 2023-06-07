Ark (ARK) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.06 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 7th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000939 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $43.06 million and $1.84 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00009633 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000290 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002827 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003201 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003032 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,456,278 coins and its circulating supply is 173,457,044 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

