Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $267,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Capital

Ares Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 280.3% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 29,414 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

ARCC stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.75.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

