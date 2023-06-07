Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Achieves $70.41 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Ardor has a market cap of $70.41 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0705 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00054271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00037410 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005632 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00004306 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

