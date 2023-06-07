Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.

EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,392,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,887,986 shares during the period. Aramark comprises approximately 2.8% of EdgePoint Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of Aramark worth $264,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 152.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARMK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.04. 497,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,387. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.92. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is 46.81%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aramark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

