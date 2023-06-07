Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.20. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $6.16, with a volume of 16,782 shares traded.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on APTO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $195.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 899,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 57,380 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptose Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 81.6% in the third quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 319,106 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Aptose Biosciences by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 59,575 shares during the period. 26.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Trading Down 0.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.73 million, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.65). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

