Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after buying an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after buying an additional 1,236,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AON by 3.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,124,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,381,000 after buying an additional 36,970 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.00.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.45. 141,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $312.87. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

