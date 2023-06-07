Andrew Gengos Buys 45,000 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Gengos bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at $195,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Gengos acquired 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $56,433.84.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

ATHA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 272,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Athira Pharma by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 470,519 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Athira Pharma by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 421,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

