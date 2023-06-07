Andrew Gengos Buys 45,000 Shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Rating) insider Andrew Gengos bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 65,012 shares in the company, valued at $195,036. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 2nd, Andrew Gengos acquired 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $56,433.84.

Athira Pharma Stock Performance

ATHA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. 272,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,389. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $9.43.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athira Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Athira Pharma by 31.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 470,519 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Athira Pharma by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 162,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Athira Pharma by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 421,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

