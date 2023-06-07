Analyzing AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) & Invesco (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) and AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco and AlTi Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco 14.87% 7.86% 3.11% AlTi Global N/A 4.12% 1.49%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Invesco and AlTi Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco $6.05 billion 1.21 $920.70 million $1.38 11.56 AlTi Global N/A N/A $8.78 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than AlTi Global.

Invesco has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlTi Global has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its share price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.4% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.3% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Invesco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of AlTi Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Invesco and AlTi Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco 0 9 1 0 2.10 AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00

Invesco currently has a consensus target price of $17.55, indicating a potential upside of 10.03%. AlTi Global has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.10%. Given AlTi Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Invesco.

Summary

Invesco beats AlTi Global on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About AlTi Global

Altair Nanotechnologies Inc. is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world. In addition, it also markets its battery products to the electric and hybrid-electric mass-transit markets. It also provides contract research services on select projects where it can utilize its resources to develop intellectual property and/or new products and technology. The Company is organized into two divisions: Power and Energy Group and all other division.

