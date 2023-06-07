Analysts Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Price Target at $103.17

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 8.0% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 29,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Haemonetics by 21.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 62,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Haemonetics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares in the last quarter.

HAE stock opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $58.23 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

