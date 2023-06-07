Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Amgen were worth $23,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 54,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,188,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 440,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,655,000 after purchasing an additional 337,415 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,460. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $235.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 248.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.