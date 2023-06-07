Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Bokf Na

Bokf Na raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AMP stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $313.22. The stock had a trading volume of 52,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.63.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.